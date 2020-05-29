COVID-19 budget: Extra support to working families & small businesses India Post News Service SPRINGFIELD: State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) helped pass a budget that would support working families, small businesses, and immigrant communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic....

12,000 letters oppose St. Paul City’s anti-India resolution Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has launched a letter writing campaign in response to a deeply flawed and error-laden resolution proposed by the St. Paul City Council. The City...

Apply online for refunds and property tax exemptions Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Taxpayers seeking property tax refunds will have new tools on cookcountytreasurer.com enabling them to file electronically instead of downloading a form and mailing it in, said Cook...

The Shadow Pandemic – COVID-19’s Impact on Women Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Ethnic Media Services videoconference on The Shadow Pandemic – COVID-19’s Impact on Women was conducted on May 22, 2020. Experts presented and discussed a...

Get a life: Sakshi quashes rumours of MS Dhoni’s retirement NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has once again rubbished the rumors of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman’s retirement from international cricket. On Wednesday evening, certain users on Twitter started to...

Narendra Modi’s ‘Letters to Mother’ to release in June NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Letters to Mother’, translated by film critic Bhawana Somaaya, will be released by HarperCollins Publishers as e-book and hardback in June this year....

India open to talks with Nepal in an environment of trust NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said that it was open to engaging with Nepal on the basis of mutual respect and in an environment of trust to resolve the boundary...

Trump executive order escalates war on social media platforms NEW YORK: Two days after Twitter inserted fact checks into US president Donald Trump’s tweets, Trump hit back against social media platforms with an executive order on “preventing online censorship”...

On Ladakh standoff, India reminds China of all past agreements NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday invoked a plethora of bilateral agreements signed by India and China to resolve border related issues, as the stand-off between the soldiers of the...

Akbaruddin isolated Pakistan at UN, engineered India’s ICJ win over UK UNITED NATIONS: Having deft diplomacy to successfully isolate Pakistan on the Kashmir issue at the UN and engineered India’s unprecedented victory for the judgeship of the World Court over a...

45K Indian nationals evacuated under Vande Bharat Mission so far NEW DELHI: The government under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) has so far evacuated over 45,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The official...

India records highest single-day spike, surpasses China toll NEW DELHI: India on Friday not only recorded its largest jump in new cases as it added 7,466 new Covid patients in 24 hours, emerging as the ninth worst-hit country...

Italy: Over 150,000 COVID-19 recoveries, death toll at 33,142 ROME: The novel coronavirus infection trend continued downward in Italy as the number of recoveries jumped by 3,503 on Thursday, bringing the total to 150,604, the Civil Protection Department said....

SC: Don’t charge fare from migrants, provide shelter to people found walking NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that migrant workers should not be charged any fare, either for rail or road transport, while traveling back to their homes. The top...

‘Covid discharge rate up after change in policy’ NEW DELHI: The discharge rate in Covid-19 cases has accelerated after a change in policy, said V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog and Chairman, Empowered Group-1, said on Thursday. However, he also...

Trump thanks Indian-American aide for seniors’ insulin deal WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump thanked Indian-American Seema Verma, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, for “working hard” on evolving Medicares ‘Senior Savings Model, which will...

Death of US black man in custody sparks clashes WASHINGTON: Clashes erupted between protesters and police in the US city of Minneapolis over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody, the media reported. Video footage emerged showing,...

PM pays tributes to Savarkar on birth anniversary NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his 137th birth anniversary. Taking to twitter, the PM said “On...