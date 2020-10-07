COVID-19: Daman-Diu, Dadra-Nagar Haveli record highest recovery rate in country
NEW DELHI: As India’s recovery rate for COVID-19 reached 84.7 percent on Wednesday, the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have reported the highest recovery rate at 96.70 percent, followed by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 93.80 percent.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate for Bihar and Tamil Nadu stands at 93.40 percent and 91.10 percent respectively, while Andra Pradesh, one of the worst-hit states, is at 92.10 percent.
Delhi, which, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on the path to recovery from the second wave of the novel coronavirus, has clocked in a recovery rate of 90.20 percent, closely followed by Haryana at 90.10 percent.
West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh stood at 88.00 percent and 87.80 percent respectively.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in India crossed 56.6 lakh-mark today. At present, there are 9,19,023 active coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)