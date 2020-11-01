COVID-19 deaths in United States surpass 230,000 mark WASHINGTON DC: The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 230,000, with the country accounting for more than one in every five coronavirus fatalities worldwide. According to the...

7 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists arrested: Joshua Wong HONG KONG: Several Hong Kong opposition leaders, including both sitting and former Legislative Council members, have been arrested, said Joshua Wong, a pro-democracy activist, on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, he...

Kamala Harris: Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in 2020 US polls NEW DELHI: Kamala Devi Harris, the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in 2020 elections, holds a lot of firsts to her name. She is the first...

Death toll from earthquake in Western Turkey rises to 49 ANKARA: The death toll from the earthquake in western Turkey has increased to 49 people, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on Sunday. Previously, 43 fatalities were...

Europe is a natural partner for a more ambitious India: Jaishankar NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said that Europe is a natural partner for a more ambitious India and while ties with larger members have consolidated, India...

Sardar Patel’s contribution more than just accession of J-K, Hyderabad, Junagadh: Jaishankar NEW DELHI: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel‘s contribution to Indian history was much greater than just his role in the accession of Jammu & Kashmir, Hyderabad, and Junagadh, said External Affairs Minister...

India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 81,84,083 with 46,964 fresh cases NEW DELHI: With 46,964 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)...

Amazon to continue investing in India amid feud with Reliance NEW DELHI: As the face-off between Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Amazon continues, the Jeff Bezos-run global e-commerce behemoth has said that it will continue to invest in...

Covid-19 remains public health emergency of int’l concern: WHO GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Committee on Covid-19 has unanimously agreed that the ongoing global pandemic still constituted a public health emergency of international concern. The announcement came...

India’s Covid tally surges past 81L, Delhi sees 5K cases daily NEW DELHI: With a fresh spike of 48,268 coronavirus infections and 551 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Saturday rose to 81,37,119. The national capital, too, witnessed a rise...

US Presidential election to significantly impact global economy NEW DELHI: Although the Coronavirus’ impact on the US economy has been profound, the result of the upcoming presidential election in November is likely to have a significant effect on...

Centre splurged Rs 713.20Cr on ads in 2019-2020: RTI MUMBAI: The government of India spent a total of Rs713.20 crore on advertisements, with maximum share to the electronic media, during the financial year 2019-2020, a RTI reply to a...

Sardar Patel sacrificed the post of the first Prime Minister for a weaker mind like Nehru: Kangana MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday penned down a note to pay tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, chronicling his sacrifice to...

IPL 13: Getting out on 99 unfortunate, but it was a good ball, says Gayle ABU DHABI: While Chris Gayle hit his 1000th six in his T20 career on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he could not manage a much-deserved...

IPL 13: Gayle a huge part of our dressing room, says KL Rahul ABU DHABI: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Chris Gayle’s gutsy knock went in vain as Rajasthan Royals chased down the target on Friday but skipper KL Rahul praised the ‘Universe...

PM inaugurates dynamic lighting for Sardar Sarovar Dam KEVADIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated dynamic lighting for the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. He also unveiled the website of Statue of Unity in all the UN official...

Delhi reports 5,891 new COVID-19 cases, highest in single day NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 5,891 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number of cases in a single day, taking the total count of cases to 3,81,644. It is the...

IPL 13: Stokes, Samson power RR to 7-wicket win over KXIP ABU DHABI: Clinical batting performance by Rajasthan Royals (RR) steered them to a seven-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Chasing a colossal...

Trump says election should end on Nov 3, not weeks later WASHINGTON DC: President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the US presidential election should end on November 3 and not weeks later, adding that the ongoing polls are...