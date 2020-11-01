India Post News Paper

COVID-19 deaths in United States surpass 230,000 mark

November 01
13:46 2020
WASHINGTON DC: The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 230,000, with the country accounting for more than one in every five coronavirus fatalities worldwide.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the exact death toll now stands at 230,119, while the number of confirmed cases reached 9,091,306.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The US remains the worst affected country by the infection.(ANI)

