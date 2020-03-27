Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

COVID-19: Domestic flights suspension extended till April 14

COVID-19: Domestic flights suspension extended till April 14
March 27
18:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has extended the suspension of domestic flights by a fortnight till April 14 in view of the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation had earlier stopped operations of passenger flights on all domestic routes from March 25 to March 31. “All domestic operators engage in scheduled, non-scheduled and private aircaraft operations in India shall ensure strict compliance of the order,” said a DGCA circular.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. The aviation industry has been one of the major economic sectors to have been impacted due to the pandemic and there have been calls for government support to the sector.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 724. Besides 640 active cases, the country has reported 17 casualties so far. As many as 66 persons have recovered.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Newly born #Infants test COVID-19 positive in #China - https://t.co/a4h9Z4eOmZ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/khu66fi45J
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2020, 1:37 pm

COVID-19: #Barcelona cut wages of players - https://t.co/aScX1rPcKH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/vqE2Ajz3JZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2020, 1:35 pm

Actors celebrate love for stage on World Theatre Day - https://t.co/WH5ibzMOc6 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/VbQx0E3Byg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2020, 1:33 pm

SC relaxes March 31 deadline for BS VI vehicles - https://t.co/IcTYmO9rqq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/BC9jCX9SQU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2020, 1:29 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.