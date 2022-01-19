India Post News Paper

COVID-19: Dr Faheem Younus shares his personal experience to fight Omicron

January 19
09:52 2022
NEW DELHI: A top US doctor, who had contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19 two weeks ago, has shared his personal experience to fight against the new variant on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Disease at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, said that masks work and wearing them properly will save people from getting infected.
“For the past two years, I have met hundreds of COVID-19 patients, if not 1000s. However, I didn’t get infected because I was wearing appropriate protective gear. Later, for two days I went for a family function and I was not wearing the mask. Soon after I got infected. So it clearly shows that (wearing) masks work,” said Dr Faheem.

He also spoke about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. “I am talking to you within two weeks of getting infected with the virus instead of fighting for my life. I have been vaccinated twice, and also got booster shots. It has helped to recover completely.”

Dr Faheem also shared that during the treatment, he did not take monoclonal antibodies or antibiotics or Remdesivir.

“I just took regular paracetamol, Tylenol, pain medication and it worked for me,” he said. Lastly, he said that everyone has a different level of risk tolerance and needs to take care of their health accordingly.

“Everyone has to understand their own risk. Some people may be immunocompromised and don’t want to have any chance of an infection. They have very different risks, and they need to protect themselves very differently to someone who is 40 years old and is vaccinated and is not of just having a cough or a cold for a few days,” he added. (ANI)

Asia pacific NationsBharat BiotechCorona VariantCovaxinCovid VaccinesCovishieldDr Faheem YounusDr Faheem Younus Covid TipsMaryland Upper Chesapeake HealthNew Covid variantOmicronSputnik VWellness
