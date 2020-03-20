Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens

COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens
March 20
15:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: This is not a time to hold on to ego. Rather this is the time when we should all come together to fight a bigger threat that looms large in the form of coronavirus, feels veteran Bollwood actor Rishi Kapoor. The actor took to social media to express his concern for the citizens of Pakistan.

“With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advice his country to take adequate precautions. People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad!” Kapoor tweeted.

Kapoor’s words struck a chord with Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali. “Thank you so much for your lovely wishes. Much love and respect to you. You are right, we are all in this together and this is not about countries, but about humanity. Humanity Zindabad! Hope we overcome this threat soon. Love and best wishes to you,” Ali commented.

Meanwhile, shooting for all formats of entertainment — films, TV and digital — has been stopped in Bollywood and other film industries all over India. Actors, filmmakers and technicians are confined in their homes, like most citizens across the country.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Number of positive #coronavirus cases in India rises to 236: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) https://t.co/IlVKXqf9on
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 5:08 pm

Indian-origin team develops test to spot corona infection in 2 hrs - https://t.co/nBXthZ0F58 Get your news feature… https://t.co/XrmUi4DjYD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 11:02 am

Delhi Metro to be suspended during 'Janata Curfew' on ... - https://t.co/PBMqPb2cwc Get your news featured use… https://t.co/5kaxG2Cjzr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 10:44 am

COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens - https://t.co/lpvJIdyzo3 Get your news featured… https://t.co/Vvr4W6QwHr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 10:07 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.