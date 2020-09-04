Covid-19: Famed Sukhdev, Garam Dharam eateries sealed

IPL 13: With no fresh Covid cases, CSK to start training DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start their training from Friday ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after all their players, except the two infected...

Nearly 1,000 flights in Canada carried Covid-19 cases since Feb OTTAWA: Nearly 1,000 flights in Canada have carried at least one coronavirus-positive passenger since February, according to local media. More than 370 domestic flights and nearly 600 international flights had...

PM asks police to preserve humanitarian image built during pandemic HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the police force to safeguard and build on the humanitarian image they developed during Covid-19 pandemic. Virtually addressing the probationers of Indian...

RIP PUBG: Twitter filled with mixed reax memes after ban NEW DELHI: Soon after the government banned the popular online game PUBG along with 117 other Chinese applications, a flood of reactions on various social media platforms like Twitter continued...

India faces the threat of a two-front war: General Bipin Rawat NEW DELHI: India faces the threat of coordinated action along its northern and western fronts, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday amid the ongoing border standoff...

Cheap steroids can save critically ill Covid patients: WHO analysis LONDON/NEW YORK: In a significant discovery, data pooled from 121 hospitals in eight countries by clinicians and scientists have found that inexpensive, widely available steroids improve the odds that very...

‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ merges local with global for world’s good: PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission – to make an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, which seeks to merge the local...

WHO roots for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine in Africa NAIROBI: The World Health Organization (WHO) said that donors and industry should allocate sufficient resources to ensure that African countries have access to a safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccine. Richard...

Nepal reports record high single-day Covid-19 cases KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 1,228 nw coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike as the pandemic was raging in the Himalayan country. With the new cases, the national infection tally reached 42,877,...

US CDC vaccine distribution plan draws great attention WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked states to be ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine by November 1, according to a letter of...

Covid-19: Famed Sukhdev, Garam Dharam eateries sealed NEW DELHI: Two prominent eateries on the outskirts of the national capital and located on the national highway in Haryana have been sealed after a large number of staffers were...

India with G-4 serves ultimatum on UN Security Council reforms UNITED NATIONS: India, along with Brazil, Germany and Japan, has served an ultimatum that the supporters of Security Council reforms will be forced to look for other ways to move...

Army chief in Ladakh to review ops amid tension with China NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a two-day visit to Ladakh to review operational preparedness of the force amid border tension with China. General Naravane...

Pak court gives India second chance to clarify stance on Kulbushan Jadhav case ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), while hearing the review petition in the Kulbushan Jadhav case, has given India and Jadhav an opportunity to clarify their respective stances before the court...

India asks China to show sincerity in restoring peace on LAC NEW DELHI: India on Thursday asked China to show sincerity in expeditiously restoring peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation in...

India, China military talks over Pangong Tso ‘inconclusive’ for the fourth day running NEW DELHI: Military talks between India and China over fresh incursion attempts in Indian territories by the Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) ended “inconclusive” for the fourth consecutive day. In...

Sushant case: Subramanian Swamy alleges systematic destruction of evidence MUMBAI: There has been systematic destruction of evidence in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, feels Subramanian Swamy. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP took to his verified Twitter account on...

NCB swoops on homes of Rhea, Sushant’s manager Miranda MUMBAI: Teams of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) visited the residences of Rhea Chakraborty and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda, on Friday. The raids were conducted a day after...

Nisha Sharma endorsed to contest Congressional Distt. 11 in California India Post News Service Danville, CA: Nisha Sharma, a woman of value, mother of 3 wonderful kids, and a community servant for decades, is a new hope for many! A...