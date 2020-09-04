India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Covid-19: Famed Sukhdev, Garam Dharam eateries sealed

Covid-19: Famed Sukhdev, Garam Dharam eateries sealed
September 04
11:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Two prominent eateries on the outskirts of the national capital and located on the national highway in Haryana have been sealed after a large number of staffers were tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

At least 65 employees of Amrik Sukhdev dhaba and 10 of Garam Dharam, owned by Bollywood actor Dharmendra, have tested positive for Covid-19, Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said.

Both eateries are located in Murthal, some 50 km from here, in Sonipat district of Haryana and are favourite halt points for the travellers. Health teams collected samples of 300 workers at Sukhdev Dhaba. Poonia said a special drive has been launched in eateries located along the highway.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Chinese Communit Party remove Xi JingPing from presidency?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @dna: Japan govt to provide subsidy to manufacturers relocating from China to India, Bangladesh https://t.co/fbIiW3R83x
    h J R

    - September 4, 2020, 10:44 am

    RT @ABPNews: #IPL2020: Setback For #Dhoni's CSK, #HarbhajanSingh To Miss Entire IPL 2020 Due To Personal Reasons #CSK #ChennaiSuperKings hâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 4, 2020, 9:25 am

    #IPL 13: With no fresh Covid cases, ... - https://t.co/Eg2IWG0EEC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/UzygLdFdc0
    h J R

    - September 4, 2020, 8:35 am

    Nearly 1,000 #Flights in Canada carried ... - https://t.co/tARlgyBt5i Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/DRYaReocbn
    h J R

    - September 4, 2020, 8:30 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.