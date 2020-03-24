COVID-19 fund: LS Speaker donates one month’s salary

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday announced to donate his one month’s salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund set up to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

“Contributing one month’s salary to the PM Relief Fund set up to fight COVID-19. We’re all in this together,” Birla tweeted. In another Tweet in Hindi, Birla said: “I contribute one month’s salary to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund as part of the efforts being made to combat the coronavirus epidemic in India. We are all together in this difficult time.”

The dreaded virus has claimed 10 lives from across the country so far, besides infecting over 500 people. Originating from Wuhan city in China, the deadly disease has so far killed over 17,000 people worldwide.

