COVID-19: Hina Khan sketches India in lock and chain

March 31
10:53 2020
MUMBAI: Amid the nationwide lockdown, actress Hina Khan took to sketching to show the present situation of the country.

Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

“My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge,” She wrote alongside the image.

She added: “And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown#21DayLockDown #StayIndoors#Meditation #SketchingTime.”

Hina’s sketch currently has over 373K likes on the photo-sharing website.

