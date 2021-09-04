India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

COVID-19: India adds 42,618 new cases, 29,322 positive cases from Kerala

COVID-19: India adds 42,618 new cases, 29,322 positive cases from Kerala
September 04
10:17 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India reported 42,618 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala contributed a majority of cases by logging 29,322 positive cases.

The overall death toll due to this virus touched 4,40,225 in the country. Here, 330 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala added 131 fatalities, Maharashtra reported 92 fatalities and the rest of the states reported 107 fatalities.
The total cases in the country jumped to 3,29,45,907 including 4,05,681 active cases. Active cases account for 1.23 per cent of the total cases.

As a sign of relief, the total recoveries escalated to more than 3.2 crores (3,21,00,001) including 36,385 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery rate is currently at 97.43 per cent.

Following this, the daily positivity rate is at 2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 2.63 per cent that is less than 3 per cent for the last 71 days.

To detect the presence of this virus in individuals, the ministry informed that 52.82 crore total tests have been conducted in the country till date.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulative samples tested in the country till September 3 is at 52,82,40,038 with 17,04,970 samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

For the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the country administered 67.72 crore vaccine doses to people to date. India commenced its vaccination drive on January 16 this year. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
.CovidCasesIndia41LakhCasesBJPCoronaUpdateIndiaCoronavirusVaccineUpdatesDailyCasesIndiahealthcareICMRIndiaCoronaCasesIndiaCovid19TallyIndiaFightsCoronaIndiaHealthBulletinKeralaNarendraModipoliticalRecordCasesSingleDaySpike
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – August 27th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Elections – Alameda County

Official Election Site of Alameda County

ADVERTISEMENT – California Gubernatorial Recall Election

SMC VOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA ELECTION

CALIFORNIA ELECTION

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.