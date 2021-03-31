India Post News Paper

COVID-19: India to decide emergency use authorization of Sputnik V vaccine today

March 31
12:18 2021
NEW DELHI: Meeting of Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will be held on Wednesday to deliberate on emergency use authorisation application of Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

The vaccine manufacturers in India, Dr Reddy’s, have already submitted the safety and immunogenicity data of the third phase trials.
On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said seven more COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in stages of clinical trials. He made the statement after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

Harsh Vardhan had said, “Around seven more COVID vaccine candidates are in clinical trials. Some of them are in the advanced phase of the trials. Around two dozen vaccines are in pre-clinical trials.”

In September 2020, Dr Reddy’s partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India. The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia on August 11 last year.

India already has two approved COVID-19 vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — that are currently being administered to the public. (ANI) 

