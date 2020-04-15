‘Covid-19 is one of the darkest episode in modern history’

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan has termed the outbreak of novel coronavirus as one of the darkest episodes in modern history.

Harsh Vardhan, while interacting with the bigwigs of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), said, “It is one of the darkest episodes in modern history of the world and mankind has to come out of it and salvage good things from it.”

The meeting was held through video conferencing on Tuesday which was attended by over 50 Industry leaders, including Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the CII, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman of CII National Healthcare Council and CMD of Medanta Hospital, Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise, Vinita Bali, Former Chair, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd etc.

Briefing the industry on the various relief measures being undertaken by the Government in response to COVID-19, the minister exhorted them to keep their spirits high and make best use of the ‘Make in India’ opportunities in Healthcare sector so that country comes out more resilient and self-reliant in providing critical health care equipment while dealing potently with the pandemic.

He informed them that the government is deliberating as to “how to resume industrial activities in a phased and safe manner at the earliest.”

Further, Dr Harsh Vardhan thanked all the participants for standing by the Government in testing times and contributing liberally and graciously to the PM-CARES fund. He said, “The Industry in the country has taken a big jolt due to COVID outbreak and the Government is already brainstorming on how to ensure that in coming days it can bounce back to its earlier levels.”

He said that India is a vast country and the Industry plays a pivotal role in its growth story. He added that healthcare sector is providing many opportunities for Make in India and urged the industry leaders to participate in it and make it happen in the testing time of COVID pandemic.

Comments

comments