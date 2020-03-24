Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

COVID-19: Japan, IOC agree to postpone Olympics by a year

COVID-19: Japan, IOC agree to postpone Olympics by a year
March 24
18:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TOKYO: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying on Tuesday that he has reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to hold the Games in 2021.

“I proposed to postpone for about a year and President Bach responded with 100 percent agreement,” Abe told reporters referring to Thomas Bach, head of the IOC. This thus makes it the first Olympics to be postponed with the Games being canceled previously during the Second World War.

Abe had a telephonic conversation with Bach on Tuesday after which he told reporters that the pair have come to an agreement on the postponement. The IOC has come under increasing pressure from a number of quarters to announce a postponement with restrictions on the movement of people being set in countries around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 16,500 lives as on Tuesday.

Abe had previously said that a postponement is unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to NHK. IOC member Dick Pound had stated that the 2020 Summer Games will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has stated that no decision regarding the postponement of Tokyo Games, slated to start from July 24, has been made as of now by the International Olympic Association (IOC) and it will be done only in four weeks’ time.

Chairman of the British Olympic Association has said Great Britain would be unlikely to send a team to Tokyo this summer while Australia and Canada had already said they will not compete in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said that “the path toward postponement” of the Tokyo Games is “most promising” after surveying about 2,000 American athletes. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee sent a survey over the weekend to more than 4,000 athletes on the coronavirus pandemic and the Games, and they received responses from 1,780, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees announced on Sunday that they will not send a delegation of athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they were postponed. Australia’s Olympic Committee also released a similar statement, saying that its athletes should prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games “in the northern summer of 2021”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @narendramodi_in: Here’s how PM @narendramodi assured the nation that the Centre and state governments are ensuring that essentials rema…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 6:14 pm

PM announced nation wide lockdown for 21 days, starting tonight - https://t.co/pXv1SmGsyd Get your news featured u… https://t.co/elTJjRgVa2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:11 pm

RT @PTI_News: This nationwide lockdown will be for 21 days beginning 12pm tonight: PM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:00 pm

RT @ANI: Rs 15,000 crore allotted for #Coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, Ventilators and training medical workers: PM Modi https:…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:00 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.