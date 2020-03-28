Something went wrong with the connection!

COVID-19: Major broadcasters make TV channels free for public

March 28
20:03 2020
NEW DELHI: In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Sony, Star, Zee and the Viacom have decided to waive all tariffs and charges for four channels for a period of two months, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the IBF said, “Sony run Sony Pal, Star India run Star Utsav, Zee TV operated Zee Anmol and Viacom18’s Colors bouquet channel Colors Rishtey will be available to all viewers across the country for a period of two months free of charge on all DTH and cable networks.”

The decision comes after a nationwide lockdown that has forced the entire country to stay indoors as a precautionary measure against the deadly coronavirus.

“The broadcasting fraternity feels that this will provide people who are restricted to their homes wholesome entertainment and invigorating content and will help provide relief during lockdown,” the IBF said.

