COVID-19: Modi to address nation again tonight

NEW DELHI: Amid the total lockdown in many states and increase in novel coronavirus positive cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will address the nation again at 8 pm on Tuesday.

“Will address the nation at 8 pm today on the vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19,” Modi said in a tweet. On Tuesday, India’s total coronavirus positive cases rose to 446, with nine deaths across the country, 36 cases of cured patients.

The Prime Minister had addressed the nation on Thursday night as well and appealed for Janata Curfew between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday. Modi had also talked about the steps taken by the government to combat Covid-19.

