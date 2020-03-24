Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

COVID-19: Modi to address nation again tonight

COVID-19: Modi to address nation again tonight
March 24
12:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Amid the total lockdown in many states and increase in novel coronavirus positive cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will address the nation again at 8 pm on Tuesday.

“Will address the nation at 8 pm today on the vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19,” Modi said in a tweet. On Tuesday, India’s total coronavirus positive cases rose to 446, with nine deaths across the country, 36 cases of cured patients.

The Prime Minister had addressed the nation on Thursday night as well and appealed for Janata Curfew between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday. Modi had also talked about the steps taken by the government to combat Covid-19.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Katrina '#Dishes out' tips on household chores - https://t.co/XTLG5oVcvL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/28qdj4jHg6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 7:05 am

US to surpass China by April, be new epicentre: Chinese experts - https://t.co/ZSwhP6wnW0 Get your news featured u… https://t.co/icVN0lDMCy
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 7:03 am

#Sensex up 1,200 points after Monday carnage - https://t.co/3yx96uwKX4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/dP55igLHVL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 7:00 am

#Wuhan to lift outbound #Travel curbs from April 8 - https://t.co/2brKnzEasS Get your news featured use… https://t.co/qdScyhvRGf
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 6:58 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.