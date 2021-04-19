India Post News Paper

COVID-19: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers travelling from 6 states to Maharashtra

April 19
10:13 2021
MUMBAI: Train passengers from Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat and Uttarakhand will now be required to produce a negative RT-PCR test report taken at most 48 hours before travelling to Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government has categorised these six states as ‘places of sensitive origin’ amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
A new SOP has been put in place for travel in long-distance trains from these states to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board the trains for Maharashtra. Social distancing should be ensured during boarding/deboarding and travel,” Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said in an order on Sunday.

No unreserved ticket for Maharashtra should be issued on trains plying from these six states, the order stated. The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government has asked the railway ministry to provide thermal scanners at all exits in stations and strictly enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in trains.

The Indian Railways has already announced that it will impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing face masks at railway premises including trains.

“To prevent spitting and act of similar nature and this to ensure wearing of face masks/face cover by all persons at railway premises (including trains), fines (up to Rs 500) under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012 shall be imposed by railway officials authorised for this purpose, from persons not wearing face mask/ cover in Railway premises (including trains),” read the order issued by Ministry of Railways on Saturday.

It further stated that Railways may take action with immediate effect for a period of six months till further order issued in this regard. (ANI) 

