Bengal polls: 31.71% turnout till noon, Mamata cries foul KOLKATA: Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee complaining of ‘blatant’ misuse of Central forces, 31.71 per cent voters turned out to exercise their franchise till 12 noon during the third phase...

‘Make in India’ epitomises challenges to trade relationship: US NEW DELHI: The United States has said that the recent Indian emphasis on import substitution through a “Make in India” campaign has epitomised the challenges facing the bilateral trade relationship. These...

Jaishankar says India, Russia bilateral cooperation remains energetic, forward-looking NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov assessed “positively” the economic cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow as well as noted new opportunities in...

Prakash Javadekar meets John Kerry, discusses climate, joint research NEW DELHI: Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Tuesday met John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for Climate, and discussed a range of issues including...

Half of Pakistan’s income owned by 20 pc of population KARACHI: The speakers at a session on human development and inequality on Saturday called for the redressal of systemic flaws that have led to a rise in income inequality in...

Here’s when ‘Mortal Kombat’ is releasing in India NEW DELHI: The upcoming Hollywood movie by Warner Bros. Pictures titled ‘Mortal Kombat’, based on the blockbuster video game franchise of the same name, has been pushed forward by a...

Research shows some genes come to life in the brain after death WASHINGTON: Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago analyzed gene expression in fresh brain tissue and found that gene expression in some cells actually increased after death. In the...

Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Delhi NEW DELHI: In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government of Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am. The order will...

WHO denies issuing warning of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths in India by April 15, says its ‘fake news’ NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has refuted reports claiming that it has issued a warning on 50,000 fatalities due to COVID-19 in India by April 15. Taking to...

Didi scored ‘own-goal’ in politics after her ‘khela’ in Nandigram: PM Modi COOCH BEHAR: Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amidst the third phase of West Bengal assembly polls on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said she has scored an...

IPL 2021: KKR spinner Pawan Negi fine-tunes skills under ‘watchful’ eyes of Harbhajan CHENNAI: Spinners play a key role in the Indian Premier League and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Pawan Negi is fine-tuning his skills going into the 14th edition of the...

Indian-American activist fights for son’s treatment WASHINGTON: Jo Kaur, an Indian-American activist and civil rights lawyer, is is now fighting for the treatment of her 15-month son, who has been diagnosed with a rare and fatal...

India’s plan ensures vultures rule skies once again NEW DELHI: The crash in the population of vultures, nature’s scavengers, in India from estimated four crore in the early 1980s to less than a lakh by 2007 is unprecedented...

New USTR slams India’s high tariffs, equalisation levy NEW DELHI: The US Trade Representative (USTR) in its latest report on Foreign Trade Barriers released on March 31 has highlighted major trade barriers to American exports, FDI and e-commerce....

‘Letter-bomb’ blast: Post HC ruling, Deshmukh voluntarily quits as HM MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has resigned from his post, hours after the Bombay High Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the corruption allegations levelled...

PM reviews Covid situation, seeks ‘mission-mode’ approach in most-hit states NEW DELHI: Taking note of the alarming rate of growth of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing more than 91 per cent of cases, Prime...

Adityanath receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to follow health norms LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow and urged people to take all precautions amind...

Healthy diet, exercise might be key to achieving optimal health in later years WASHINGTON: Researchers during a recent study found that following a routine of regular physical activity combined with a diet including fruits, vegetables, and other healthy foods may be the key...

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ sets pandemic record, debuts with USD 48.5 Million in US WASHINGTON: The Warner Bros. recently-released action-packed film ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ has taken the box office by storm by setting a pandemic record with USD 48.5 Million debut. Muscling its way to...