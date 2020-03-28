Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Covid-19: NRI medic offers hospital to govt

Covid-19: NRI medic offers hospital to govt
March 28
10:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: As India wages a war against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, an Indian-born entrepreneur, Shamsheer Vayalil, has come forward to offer his support towards setting up a hospital exclusively for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The UAE-based Indian doctor offered to support government efforts by offering a 500-bed multispecialty hospital, Medeor, in Manesar to combat the dreaded virus. His VPS Healthcare in the UAE has offered and dedicated its 500-bed hospital in Manesar for the exclusive treatment of Covid-19 patients for free. The hospital has facilities like state-of-the-art critical care and pulmonology department, isolation rooms, ventilators and other emergency services.

The hospital also has formed a dedicated taskforce comprising specialist doctors, nurses and other medical staff to combat the pandemic and take care for the affected patients.

“To help support the efforts of the Government of India, we would like to offer our Medeor Hospital located in Manesar for the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” wrote Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, in his letter to the Health Ministry.

After clearance of the necessary approval and inspection, the hospital will follow the guidelines and protocol as per government hospitals to provide all the necessary care for coronavirus patients.

“In a country like India which has the second largest population in the world, private sector collaboration is extremely important to put a quick cap on the contagious disease from spreading. Seamless integration of the private sector with government efforts will not only combat Covid-19, but will also place India on the global map to fight communicable diseases,” Vayalil said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American woman charged for killing her son - https://t.co/ZhMiER1ews Get your news featured use… https://t.co/6xmwB9BFv2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 28, 2020, 2:48 pm

Evacuate #Sikhs stranded in #Afghanistan: Punjab #CM - https://t.co/3tD7K5RyKU Get your news featured use… https://t.co/TeGm8WMzTD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 28, 2020, 2:46 pm

Indian workers seek US visa extensions amid corona crisis - https://t.co/nc6VpeYFFY Get your news featured use… https://t.co/fZOqpWvzko
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 28, 2020, 2:41 pm

Abu Dhabi Hindu temple hold online 'satsangs' - https://t.co/dDKPygUHs5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/T6OV3WPjHk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 28, 2020, 2:36 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.