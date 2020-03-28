Covid-19: NRI medic offers hospital to govt

NEW DELHI: As India wages a war against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, an Indian-born entrepreneur, Shamsheer Vayalil, has come forward to offer his support towards setting up a hospital exclusively for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The UAE-based Indian doctor offered to support government efforts by offering a 500-bed multispecialty hospital, Medeor, in Manesar to combat the dreaded virus. His VPS Healthcare in the UAE has offered and dedicated its 500-bed hospital in Manesar for the exclusive treatment of Covid-19 patients for free. The hospital has facilities like state-of-the-art critical care and pulmonology department, isolation rooms, ventilators and other emergency services.

The hospital also has formed a dedicated taskforce comprising specialist doctors, nurses and other medical staff to combat the pandemic and take care for the affected patients.

“To help support the efforts of the Government of India, we would like to offer our Medeor Hospital located in Manesar for the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” wrote Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, in his letter to the Health Ministry.

After clearance of the necessary approval and inspection, the hospital will follow the guidelines and protocol as per government hospitals to provide all the necessary care for coronavirus patients.

“In a country like India which has the second largest population in the world, private sector collaboration is extremely important to put a quick cap on the contagious disease from spreading. Seamless integration of the private sector with government efforts will not only combat Covid-19, but will also place India on the global map to fight communicable diseases,” Vayalil said.

