India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

COVID-19: On first day, over 2 lakh kids administered vaccine doses

COVID-19: On first day, over 2 lakh kids administered vaccine doses
March 17
09:52 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: On the first day of vaccination for children, more than two lakh vaccine doses were administered with the first dose, said the Ministry of Health and family welfare in an official statement on Thursday.

On the first day, 2,60,136 children between the age group of 12-14 with the first dose of COVID -19 vaccines were administered.
More than 2.15 Crore (2,15,44,283) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. (ANI)

Also Read: What to know about COVID Vaccines for Children age 5 to 11

Comments

comments

Tags
15-18 YearsBharat BiotechCovaxinCovid vaccination IndiaCovid VaccinesCovishieldIndia Covid VacinationKids Vaccination CentresModiSputnik VVaccination For Kids IndiaVaccine for KidsVaccine UpdatesWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 18th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.