COVID-19: PM Modi lauds youngsters for enthusiasm in getting vaccinated
January 19
09:49 2022
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded youngsters in the 15-18 age group for showing enthusiasm in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and called for continuing the momentum.

While reacting to Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya’s tweet the Prime Minister said “Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum. It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Mandaviya informed that over 50 per cent of children between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far in the country, since January 3 when vaccination drive for the age group commenced.

“Big day for India’s fight against COVID-19! Over 50 per cent of our youngesters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Well done, my Young Friends! Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India. Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine,” Mandaviya tweeted.

“Amazing enthusiasm among young India for COVID-19 vaccination over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, since January 3. Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated,” the health minister tweeted.

India has inoculated over 3.5 crore first doses of the Covaxin vaccine to children in the age group of 15-18 years, it is expected that the first phase of the vaccination drive for this age group will be completed by the end of this month.

The country began vaccinating children between the age of 15-18 years from January 3, 2022, onwards, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on December 25 last year. (ANI)

