India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

COVID-19 positivity rate about 10 per cent in Delhi; will remove curbs soon: Kejriwal

COVID-19 positivity rate about 10 per cent in Delhi; will remove curbs soon: Kejriwal
January 25
15:55 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has reduced by 20 per cent in the last 10 days and added that the restrictions will soon be lifted.

“COVID positivity rate has reduced by 20 per cent in the span of last 10 days. Today it’s about 10 per cent, opposed to 30 per cent positivity rate on January 15. All of this is because of the consistent pace of vaccination,” Kejriwal said while addressing a program in Delhi
Lauding the efforts of healthcare workers, Kejriwal said that 100 per cent population of Delhi has receved first dose of COVID vaccine and 82 per cent have received the second dose of the vaccine.

“When COVID-19 increases, we have to impose some restrictions on economic activities. But we do not want to create a hurdle in your lives but protect you and your health. Soon we will try to do away with (COVID) restrictions and bring your life back to normal…will make all efforts in that direction,” the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal also said that presently, India is going through third wave of COVID-19 but Delhi is going through fifth wave of the pandemic.

Delhi on Monday continued to report a decline in daily COVID-19 infections with 5,760 new cases and a daily positivity rate of 11.79 per cent.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has mounted to 17,97,471, including 45,140 active cases. Of these active cases, 36,838 are currently in home isolation, as per yesterday’s bulletin. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
AQI DelhiArvind Kejriwalcoronavirus casesDDMAdelhiDelhi AIrDelhi Air ulity Air Quuality IndexDelhi NewsDelhi Omicron CasesDelhi Omicron NewsDelhi Omicron UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesOmicron Cases
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 21st, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.