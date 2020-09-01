India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Covid-19: Punjab to continue with curbs, weekend lockdown

Covid-19: Punjab to continue with curbs, weekend lockdown
September 01
10:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHANDIGARH: Amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced that restrictions will continue in urban areas, including a weekend lockdown in all 167 municipal towns of the state, along with 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in all cities till September end. The decision has been taken in due consultation with the Centre, as required by the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to an official spokesperson.

Section 144 of the CrPC banning all social, political, religious gatherings, protests and demonstrations will continue to remain in force throughout the state, while gatherings relating to marriage and funerals shall be allowed only for 30 and 20 persons, respectively.

There will be total curfew on Saturdays and Sundays in the municipalities, while movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. within municipal limits of all cities in Punjab throughout the week, as per the orders of the Chief Minister.

Movement of students and others in connection with all kinds of examinations, admission and entrance tests conducted by universities, boards, public service commissions and other institutions has been excluded from the restrictions. Amarinder has directed district authorities to facilitate the movement of such persons.

Religious places have also been allowed to stay open on all days up to 6.30 p.m., as have restaurants, including those in malls, and liquor vends. The restrictions on daytime do not apply to hotels.

Amarinder has directed district authorities to strictly comply with these guidelines, said the spokesperson. He has asked the police to ensure strict action in case of any violation of orders under Section 144 of CrPC.

The spokesperson made it clear that essential activities and services, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, interstate and intrastate movement of persons and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes will be permitted during the restrictive conditions.

These essential services include those related to health, agricultural and related activities, dairying and fishery activities, banks, ATMs, stock markets, insurance companies, online teaching, public utilities, public transport, industry in multiple shifts, construction industry, and both private and government offices.

Giving details of the weekend and night restrictions, the spokesperson said shops and malls, except those dealing in essential commodities, will be allowed to remain open till 6.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday but will be closed in all cities on Saturday and Sunday.

Shops dealing in essentials will be open even on weekends till 6.30 p.m. The existing restrictions on passengers in vehicles will also continue to remain in force, with only three persons, including the driver to be allowed in a four-wheeler vehicle, and all buses and public transport vehicles to allow sitting for only half (50 per cent) capacity with no person standing.

Government and private offices shall operate with 50 per cent staff strength till the end of the month, the order further said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it affect India if Pakistan gets Latest Chinese Naval Ships?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian Origin Hollywood Actress ... - https://t.co/fW7CRF5Kbo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Chicagoâ€¦ https://t.co/Varfg1QJGY
    h J R

    - September 1, 2020, 6:09 am

    Portland protests: #Trump, Biden clash ... - https://t.co/gn055Udh7T Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/P6kgUO4B96
    h J R

    - September 1, 2020, 5:38 am

    #Muharram, a 'masked' observation this year! - https://t.co/wJioeAmGTz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rZKm45Qr51
    h J R

    - September 1, 2020, 5:31 am

    'A true friend': Bangladesh Prez, PM ... - https://t.co/R2vrIqGwiN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/D6a4Ph77k9
    h J R

    - September 1, 2020, 5:26 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.