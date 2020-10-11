Indian Muslims’ ‘happiness index’ highest in world: Mohan Bhagwat MUMBAI: There is no country in the world which treats all its minorities better than India, and the Indian Muslims are the “happiest” compared to their counterparts anywhere in the...

As DU cut-offs touch 100%, student bodies worried about peer pressure NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Saturday announced the cut-off for 2020 admissions at a dozen of its colleges, with the cut-off percentage touching 100% at certain colleges. Lady Sri Ram...

COVID-19 recoveries in India cross 60-lakh mark NEW DELHI: India has crossed the landmark of over 60-lakh COVID-19 recoveries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. The MoHFW also said that the...

Canada’s Prime Minister discusses coronavirus situation with Trump TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has held talks with US President Donald Trump wishing him a recovery from the coronavirus infection, the prime minister’s office said in a statement....

Pompeo slams CCP’s military aggression, says Beijing deployed 60,000 troops on India border WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has lashed out against China for its aggressive military behaviour and the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party to the Quad group...

IPL 13: Over bowled to MS Dhoni was very crucial, says Chahal Dubai: After winning against Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that the over bowled by him to MS Dhoni was very crucial and...

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15 MUMBAI: PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Anand Oberoi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set for a big screen re-release once cinemas re-open on October 15. Directed by Omung...

Mandatory action in crime against women: MHA’s new advisory NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of recent crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and other states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states and...

Experts suggest simple ways to overcome Covid fear, anxiety HYDERABAD: As the Covid-19 has led to rise in mental health issues, experts have suggested some simple ways to overcome fear and anxiety about the pandemic and thus avoid feeling...

On National Day, Taiwan sends strong message against Chinese aggression NEW DELHI/TAIPEI: In a strong message to Bejing, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on the National Day celebrations on Saturday said that Taiwan will play an active role in establishing new...

Democrats introduce bill for panel to evaluate President, Trump mocks move NEW YORK: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced a bill to set up a permanent commission to evaluate the President’s capacity to continue in office and recommend the leader’s...

India warns against Pakistan’s attempts to disrupt Non-Aligned Movement UNITED NATIONS: Calling out Pakistan’s attempts to disrupt the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), India has warned that it will slide to irrelevance and be shut out of global decision-making if attempts...

Zoom rolls out ‘SSO feature’ to make online classrooms safer WASHINGTON: Popular video meet and conferencing app, Zoom, released an external authentication feature Single Sign-On (SSO) that can benefit schools using Zoom for remote and hybrid classrooms. According to Mashable,...

US Deputy Secy of State Biegun to visit India, Bangladesh next week WASHINGTON: US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E. Biegun will be in India on a three-day visit next week that will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic...

White House hosted COVID ‘super spreader’ event, says Dr Anthony Fauci WASHINGTON: White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday said that the White House had hosted a ‘super spreader’ event where people were crowded and not wearing...

Second presidential debate between Trump and Biden cancelled WASHINGTON: The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) on Friday cancelled the second presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden, due to disagreement over the virtual...

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire: Russian Foreign Minister MOSCOW: Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire from midnight on October 10, and plan to start “substantive” talks over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday,...

Delhi Cabinet passes tree transplantation policy, approves smog tower NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet on Friday passed tree transplantation policy under which 80 per cent of trees uprooted for any construction or development project must be transplanted elsewhere and payment...

PM Modi congratulates Kuwait new Emir, crown prince NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as the Emir of the State of Kuwait and Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber...