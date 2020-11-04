India Post News Paper

COVID-19: RT-PCR test conducted at IIT Delhi at just Rs 1200

November 04
10:58 2020
NEW DELHI: An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited laboratory JITM Skills Pvt. Ltd. is offering RT-PCR COVID-19 test at just Rs 1,200 at the sample collection booth in IIT Delhi.

Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

The laboratory is conducting the tests through RT-PCR kit COROSURE developed with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The COROSURE testing kit has been manufactured using the diagnostic assay developed by premier technology institute IIT Delhi.

The first such testing facility was inaugurated by Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi on the campus on Tuesday for the institute employees as well as the general public.

The sample collection facility has been set up near IIT metro station gate 3, which is adjacent to the IIT Delhi’s gate 1.

JITM Skills Pvt. Ltd. will collect samples for the COVID-19 RT-PCR Test from Tuesday. The sample collection facility will provide services to the people between 07:00 AM to 07:00 PM every day. The test report will be available within 24-hours. A doctor’s prescription, as well as a prior appointment for the RT-PCR test during the camp, won’t be required. (ANI)

