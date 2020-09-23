India Post News Paper

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia suspends travel to three countries including India

September 23
15:54 2020
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended air travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, people with travel history to any of the mentioned countries 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom, have also been barred.
“Suspending travel to and from the following countries (India, Brazil, and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries in the last (14) days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom,” General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

However, those who have official government invitations are excluded.

According to the Johns Hopkins Unversity, there are 330,798 COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

