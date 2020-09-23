COVID-19: Saudi Arabia suspends travel to three countries including India RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended air travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, people with...

Despite COVID-19 challenges, Indian students want to study abroad, reports iSchoolConnect BOSTON/MUMBAI: The COVID-19 pandemic has put every international student’s study abroad plan on hold. However, despite the risks involved, over 91 per cent of Indian students expressed a strong interest...

Shortage of private hospital beds in Delhi: Satyendar Jain NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that there is a shortage of private hospital beds in the capital especially in ICUs. However, he further stated that...

Notion of less testing behind high recoveries unfounded: Health Ministry NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday tried to allay the notion that less testing was the reason behind Covid recoveries exceeding the number daily...

Punjab to start Covaxin’s Phase-3 trials CHANDIGARH: Punjab’s three Government Medical Colleges will participate in the Phase-3 trials of Bharat Biotech Ltd’s Covaxin, the first indigenously-developed vaccine candidate against coronavirus, in collaboration with the Indian Council...

Efficacy of COVID vaccine may land between 50-100%: ICMR NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in India is likely to remain between 50 to 100 per cent, however,...

NCB grills Kwan Talent Management CEO, Deepika’s manager skips summonsÂ MUMBAI: After widening its probe into the drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday quizzed Kwan Talent Management agency CEO...

India, China agree to implement political leaders’ consensus over border dispute NEW DELHI: India and China agreed to implement the consensus reached by theirs leaders over the border issue during the 14-hour-long diplomatic-military talks in Moldo to resolve border disputes, the...

Digital India bats for Amazon, JioMart, Paytm, Byju’s: BofA-Survey Monkey NEW YORK: A 16-page survey by Bank of America (BofA) identifies Amazon, Jio, payTM and Byju’s as the stars that Indian consumers prefer in these times of Covid-19. Seventy-one per cent...

UN should hold China responsible for COVID-19 pandemic: Trump UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump lashed out against China on Tuesday demanding that the UN should hold Beijing responsible for the consequences of unleashing the plague of COVID-19 on...

Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly UNITED NATIONS: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is vying for the leadership of Islamic nations, brought up the Kashmir issue again at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday calling...

Which is better Sri Chaitanya or Narayana A Detailed Comparison Sri Chaitanya is better than a lot of institutions in the country. And it is far better than Narayana. There are many reasons for considering Sri Chaitanya better than Narayana....

Sikh man assaulted in England, asked if he was Taliban LONDON: A Punjab-born Sikh taxi driver has said that four white men assaulted him in Berkshire, England, and asked if he was a member of the Taliban militant group. Vaneet Singh...

Pak kills Sikhs, but funds, fuels Khalistani terror elsewhere: Canadian expert NEW DELHI: Pakistan has been eliminating its Sikh population for decades through killings, rapes, abductions and forced marriages of young women, yet it is funding and fuelling Khalistani terrorism and...

India threatens military aggression against Pak: Qureshi tells OIC ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has alerted the Organization of Islamic Coordination (OIC) on situation in Kashmir, saying that “India has intensified its belligerent rhetoric against Pakistan, including...

Not believing in act of God, Covid vaccine expected in early 2021: Harsh Vardhan NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured the Lok Sabha that the Central government is not just waiting for “act of God” in fight against Covid-19 but also working...

SSR case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma MUMBAI: Widening its probe into the drug’s connection in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the NCB has summoned Karishma Prakash, the manager of actor Deepika Padukone, and Dhruv...

UN faces crisis of confidence, must fix outdated structures: Modi UNITED NATIONS: In an under-4 minute video message, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed United Nations the mirror and urged it to take a long, hard look at its “crisis...

Delhi riots: More than Rs 1cr used to manage protests, reveals chargesheet NEW DELHI: A recent chargesheet filed by Special Cell of the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged conspiracy in the Delhi riots case revealed that five accused, slapped with...