COVID-19 testing: India breaches 6 crore-mark, last 2 crores in only 20 days, says ICMR

September 18
10:45 2020
NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body at forefront of formulating the COVID-19 testing strategy in India has crossed six crore-mark on Wednesday.

With average testing of more than 10 lakhs per day in the last 20 days, India has tested 6,05,65,728 samples across the country till Wednesday (September 16).
India conducted the last two crores sample testing in only 20 days.

“As on 28th August 2020, India had tested 4,04,066,09 COVID-19 samples, which crossed six crores mark on September 16. This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country, the total number of diagnostic labs has reached 1,751. Of which dedicated government laboratories are 1059 and private laboratories number stands at 692,” ICMR said in a release.

ICMR has regularly been assessing the situation and responding by revising the testing strategy.

“In its latest advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy ‘Testing on Demand’ for individuals has been allowed. The State/UT governments have been allowed to simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on-demand,” ICMR said.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

