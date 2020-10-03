COVID-19: Trump to be hospitalised for next ‘few days’ on doctors’ advise

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) confirmed that he will be staying at Walter Reed hospital for “next few days” following the “recommendation of his physician and medical experts”.

The President and First Lady had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday night.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I am doing very well but we are going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well,” said Trump, in a video message posted on his Twitter handle.

Prior to his post, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had said that “out of an abundance of caution”, Trump would be working from the presidential offices for next “few days” at the hospital.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” McEnany said in the statement on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Trump was reported to be “fatigued” after contracting the infection.

White House physician Sean Conley in an official note had said: “As of this (Friday) afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps.”

As per Conley, Trump was given an 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail as a precautionary measure. He further said that the First Lady had a mild cough and headache and the rest of the family was doing well and had tested negative for the virus.

Earlier on Friday, Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien had informed that all previously scheduled campaign events of the President will temporarily be postponed or moved to a virtual format. (ANI)

