COVID-19: US records highest daily deaths in 6 months with 2,146 fatalities

November 25
13:52 2020
WASHINGTON: The United States has recorded highest daily fatalities due to COVID-19 since May with 2,146 deaths on Tuesday, according to data by John Hopkins University.

With this, the death toll of the country due to COVID-19 has reached 2,59,925, CNN reported.
This is 21st time the country has reported over 2,000 coronavirus fatalities in a day.

The US also reported 172,935 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, according to JHU. The nationwide totals now stand at 12,591,163 confirmed cases. (ANI)

 

 

