India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Covid-19 vaccine could come within 1 year: WHO chief

Covid-19 vaccine could come within 1 year: WHO chief
June 26
18:04 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BRUSSELS: Scientists predict the world may have a Covid-19 vaccine within one year or even a few months earlier, said the Director-General of the World Health Organisation even as he underlined the importance of global cooperation to develop, manufacture and distribute vaccines.

However, making the vaccine available and distributing it to all will be a challenge and requires political will, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday during a meeting with the European Parliament’s Committee for Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.

One option would be to give the vaccine only to those that are most vulnerable to the virus. There are currently over 100 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in various stages of development. Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of global solidarity and that health should not be seen as a cost but an investment.

He added that all countries in the world must strengthen primary health care and crisis preparedness and stressed the need for EU leadership globally. While the Director-General said the situation in the EU has improved significantly, he underlined that Covid-19 is very much still circulating globally, with more than four million new cases in the last month.

Many Members of European Parliament said that the global community must cooperate including in developing, manufacturing and distributing vaccines against COVID-19 and asked when a safe vaccine could be available.

Several Members of European Parliament underlined the importance of the WHO but also said it has made mistakes in its response to the pandemic. The Director-General admitted everyone makes mistakes and informed the members that an independent panel will evaluate the WHO response to the pandemic to learn from any mistakes made.

It will start its work soon, he said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    WH #COVID-19 task force to hold 1st briefing in nearly 2 months - https://t.co/Gqlt54Y25z Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/ZeY5SYQuKY
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 12:36 pm

    Covid-19 vaccine could come within 1 year: ... - https://t.co/XZ1OvEkVmZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/q7jtrFh96Z
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 12:34 pm

    Trump nominates Indian-American ... - https://t.co/fp2hpU3fyn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Chicagoâ€¦ https://t.co/v0FC7SSJTH
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 10:34 am

    Pak signs $2.4bn hydropower project ... - https://t.co/egUX7x19Nn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPECâ€¦ https://t.co/2YXV1kTMCo
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 10:24 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.