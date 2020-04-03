COVID-19: WHO chief praises Modi’s efforts to help the poor

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping the poor and the vulnerable people of the society during the 21-day lockdown.

In a tweet, Ghebreyesus said he applauds Modi’s Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan package to help the needy in such tough times. “My appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a $24 billion package to support Flag of India’s vulnerable populations during COVID19 crisis,” tweeted Ghebreyesus.

This includes “free food rations for 800M disadvantaged people; cash transfers to 204M poor women, free cooking gas for 80M households,” Ghebreyesus added. The Finance Minister on March 26 announced economic stimulus to deal with impact of coronavirus lockdown.

“Countries are asking ppl to #stayhome & shutting down population movement to limit #COVID19 transmission. These steps can have unintended consequences for the poorest & most vulnerable. I call on countries to ensure these populations have food & life essentials during the crisis,” said Ghebreyesus. The Indian government is set to disburse Rs 27,500 crore financial package under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana this week and the coming weeks.

