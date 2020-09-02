India Post News Paper

Covid cases: Delhi, TN, Andhra have peaked out

Covid cases: Delhi, TN, Andhra have peaked out
September 02
10:26 2020
NEW DELHI: Of the top six worst Covid-hit states, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have peaked out while Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are not yet seeing a downward curve.

According to a Covid tracker report by JM Financial, of the top 6 worst-hit states, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have peaked out based on a 7-day moving average.

The top 20 districts constitute 39 per cent of total cases led by Delhi. The others are Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Thane, Bengaluru Urban, East Godavari, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Hyderabad, Anantapur, Kolkata, Nashik, Vishakhapatnam, West Godavari, Chittoor, Guntur, North-24 Paraganas, Ahmedabad, Raigad, SPS Nellore.

India’s Covid-19 tally is now the third largest in the world. While there is an uptick in trajectories of India and Spain, the US and Brazil seem to have peaked out, as per the tracker.

India’s recovery rate has been steady while the death rate is moderating. India’s deaths-to-positives ratio has moderated to 1.79 per cent versus 1.86 per cent last week. The daily recoveries-to-new cases ratio for India averaged 88 per cent in line with last week.

As per the tracker, the daily growth in cases is now lower than testing per million. The deaths per test for India remain below most nations while the daily growth in testing per million (at 2.4 per cent) is now above daily case growth (at 2.2 per cent).

As far as economic indicators are concerned, the tracker notes that fewer consumption indicators showing improvement week on week, recovery in industrial indicators is slower now and rural indicators remain steady but excess rainfall needs to be watched out for.

The tracker notes that rainfall turning towards excess, more than 10 per cent ahead of normal and sustained high rainfall can be adverse for crops.

