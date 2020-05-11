Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

COVID death is non-medico-legal case: ICMR

COVID death is non-medico-legal case: ICMR
May 11
15:35 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research has issued guidelines in response to the questions and confusion among officials on what exactly needs to be done in terms of treating the COVID-19 deaths as a medico-legal case or not.

In a 32-page document “Standard Guidelines for Medico-Legal autopsy”, the ICMR on Sunday clarified, “The deaths in hospital and under medical care due to COVID-19 is a Non-MLC case and doesn’t require postmortem examination and the required certification of death is being done by treating doctors.

The apex medical research body of the country said “some of the cases of suspected COVID-19 death which are brought dead to the hospital are labeled by emergency doctors as MLC and body is sent to the mortuary and Police are informed which may need postmortem examination. Some of the cases are suicide, homicide, or accident and maybe COVID-19 positive or suspected case of COVID-19. In such cases after the inquest procedure, if any crime is not suspected, police have the authority (as per section 174 CrPC) to waive off conduction of medico-legal autopsy, even though labeled as a medico-legal case.”

The ICMR, however, said “This provision needs to be used prudently based on Police officer’s investigation findings and Forensic Doctor’s advice. Asymptomatic infected persons, patients in the incubation period, unidentified dead bodies and cases with negative result may not meet the diagnostic criteria for suspected cases, but should be treated as suspected COVID-19 death cases as false-negative result is not uncommon.”

According to ICMR, in case of a large number of deaths, both incineration and burial are recommended methods for safe disposal of the bodies. However, the Government’s decision of incineration or burial may be taken in the best interest of public health at large. It said religious rituals that requires touching the bodies should be avoided like bathing, kissing and hugging etc. of the bodies.

The document added that “the body must be cremated in electric crematorium, wherever possible, so that the movement and handling of the body is minimized. The ash does not pose any risk and can be collected to perform the last rites. In case of burial the upper surface should be cemented and earmarked.”

It said that all the personnel associated with the care of the dead, from doctors to mortuary staff, to hearse van drivers and crematorium/burial ground staff should follow the precautions so that everyone can do their duty in good health.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Manmohan Singh stable, had developed ... - https://t.co/5mDoSIFgCy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/O0N001BhUr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 11, 2020, 10:16 am

Lets do whatever it takes ! - Ayush Kumra - https://t.co/Fve9fSN1Wi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/xWcB6qC2BY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 11, 2020, 10:13 am

#Sensex jumps 500 points, trades over 32,000-mark - https://t.co/bhNB5SnUYg Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0SxPmM9YGZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 11, 2020, 10:09 am

SC: No 4G in J&K for now, panel headed ... - https://t.co/FOlLIqpKng Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/NO6a34MYUd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 11, 2020, 10:07 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.