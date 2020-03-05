COVID-free certificate must for travel to India: Govt

NEW DELHI: As coronavirus cases rose further in India, the central government on Thursday made COVID-19 free certificate mandatory for travellers from Italy and South Korea.

According to the additional travel advisory issued by the central government, on Thursday, the passengers travelling from Italy and South Korea who want to enter into India will have to present a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19.

“In addition to visa restrictions already in place, passengers travelling from and having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorized by the health authorities of these countries,” the Health Ministry on Thursday said in a statement.

The new regulation will be enforced from Tuesday March 10. It is however a temporary measure till cases of COVID-19 subside.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported from Wuhan city of China last year. Since then the dreaded virus has spread to more than 60 countries across the globe and has now entered India with 29 confirmed cases.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are cold, cough, pneumonia and shortness of breath. IANS

