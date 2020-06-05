Covid in Delhi: Toll reaches 650, cases cross 25K mark

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus cases in the national capital witnessed a jump of 1,359 cases in a day, taking the total tally to 25,004 while the death toll has reached 650, the Delhi Health Department said on Thursday.

Out of the total cases, 14,456 were active, it said.

As per the Delhi Health reports, 44 new deaths were added, taking the total Covid toll in the national capital to 650. However, only 22 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while rest were late reporting.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

“Total 1,359 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 25,004. At least 9,898 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 14,456 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

On May 28, for the first time since the outbreak of the infection, the cases reported in a day crossed 1,000-mark, at 1,024. May 29 was the second time that positive cases saw such a massive jump with 1,106 cases reported in a day. On May 30, 1,163 cases were reported in a day while on May 31, 1,295 cases were reported.

On Wednesday, a record 1,513 cases were reported.

Out of the total cases, 9,473 are under home isolation while 3,306 are in hospitals.

