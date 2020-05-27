India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Covid Recession: India’s GDP likely to contract 5% in FY21: CrisilÂ 

Covid Recession: India’s GDP likely to contract 5% in FY21: CrisilÂ 
May 27
12:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India is likely to suffer from its fourth recession in the last 69 years, as the country’s GDP is likely to contract by 5 per cent in FY21, credit rating agency Crisil said in a report on Tuesday. The report comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) predicted that India’s GDP growth for the financial year 2020-21 may remain in the negative territory.

Earlier, on April 28, it had slashed growth prediction to 1.8 per cent from 3.5 per cent. “Things have only gone downhill since,” a Crisil Research report said.

“While we expect non-agricultural GDP to contract 6 per cent, agriculture could cushion the blow by growing at 2.5 per cent.” The rating agency pointed out that in the past 69 years, India has seen a recession only thrice.

As per available data, these recessions occurred in fiscals 1958, 1966 and 1980. “The reason was the same each time – a monsoon shock that hit agriculture, then a sizeable part of the economy,” the report said. “The recession staring at us today is different. For one, agriculture could soften the blow this time by growing near its trend rate, assuming a normal monsoon. Two, the pandemic-induced lockdowns have affected most non-agriculture sectors. And three, the global disruption has upended whatever opportunities India had on the exports front.”

Besides, the report predicted that first quarter will suffer a staggering 25 per cent contraction. “About 10 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in real terms could be permanently lost,” the report said.

“So going back to the growth rates seen before the pandemic is unlikely in the next three fiscals.” Laying down the factors for the downward revision GDP outlook, Crisil said that latest studies by the Public Health Foundation of India and the World Health Organisation suggest the pandemic spread could peak by mid-July, implying that even if the nationwide lockdown is lifted after May 31, states with high and rising COVID-19 cases could continue with restrictions, which will be a drag on the economy.

It, however, said that on the positive side the Indian Meteorological Department expects the southwest monsoon this year to be 96-104 per cent of the long-period average, which augurs well for agriculture and crude oil prices are expected to average $30 per barrel in fiscal 2021, cushioning the economy. Talking of the economic package recently announced by the Centre, it said that the package has some short-term measures to cushion the economy, but sets its sights majorly on reforms, most of which will have payoffs only over the medium term.

“We estimate the fiscal cost of this package at 1.2 per cent of GDP, which is lower than what we had assumed in our earlier estimate (when we foresaw a growth in GDP),” it said. It said that successive lockdowns have a non-linear and multiplicative effect on the economy and a two-month lockdown will be more than twice as debilitating as a one-month imposition, as buffers keep eroding.

Partial relaxations continue to be a hindrance to supply chains, transportation and logistics, it said, adding that unless the entire supply chain is unlocked, the impact of improved economic activity will be subdued.

“Therefore, despite the stringency of lockdown easing a tad in the third and the fourth phases, their negative impact on GDP is expected to massively outweigh the benefits from mild fiscal support and low crude oil prices, especially in the April-June quarter. Consequently, we expect the current quarter’s GDP to shrink 25 per cent year-on-year,” it said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging bâ€¦
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 12:22 pm

    #India's worst #Recession is here - https://t.co/2xnLnxzxOV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Businessâ€¦ https://t.co/nZJQ1C0HOa
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 11:04 am

    Expat stuck in India, family runs out of money in #Sharjah - https://t.co/6jZifJh9Np Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/maG6ZvrzqZ
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 11:01 am

    US #Dollar slips as risk appetite improves - https://t.co/opWDheQIju Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Fb6d7N57q2
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 10:57 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.