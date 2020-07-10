India Post News Paper

Covid recovery rate in Delhi nears 75%

July 10
11:03 2020
NEW DELHI: With 2,187 new coronavirus cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital on Thursday recorded a total tally of 1,07,051 cases and 3,258 deaths. According to Delhi government’s daily bulletin, 82,226 people have recovered, almost four times the number of active cases which stand at 21,567.

As many as 4,027 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 74.57 per cent. “Within a span of just one week, the number of recovered corona patients in Delhi has gone up by 18,207,” the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government said in a statement.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing. Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 9,719 RT-PCR and 12,570 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday.

In total, 7,24,148 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 563 containment zones. On Wednesday, the city had 458 zones.

Currently, 4,784 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,096 beds, 1,918 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres out of 7,869 and 135 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres as against the availability of 544 total beds. Over 12,543 people are under home isolation.

Earlier on Thursday, an order was issued to all hospitals for nominating a nodal officer for the sake of coordination, requisition, and issuance of convalescent plasma from ‘Delhi Plasma Bank’ at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

Another order was issued regarding revised Covid response plan in pursuance to the modified recommendations for strengthening surveillance response in Delhi.

