Covid Rescue: India to operate 64 flights, bring home 14K Indians

May 05
18:27 2020
NEW DELHI: India will operate 64 flights to bring back 14,000 stranded Indians from abroad. Majority of these flights are expected to be operated by Air India, while so me might also be flown by private airlines and the IAF.

Further details about the plan will be provided by the Ministry of Civil Aviation later on Tuesday.

Accordingly, a massive rescue plan will be implemented May 7th, whereby, Air India and others will operate 64 flights over a period of 7-days to various airports in the Gulf, Europe and the United States.

As per the MEA’s “Flight Plan for Return of Indian Nationals Stranded Abroad” dated May 4, the exercise will encompass flights to the US in the West to Philippines in the East.

These flights will bring Indians back from designated airports such as Chicago or New York to New Delhi or Mumbai.

“Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” an official statement had said on Monday.

“On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Aarogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. COVID te st would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according t o health protocols.”

Significantly, despite its precarious financial position, the national passenger carrier has emerged as one of the few airlines in the world that have evacuated more than 9,000 passengers during the Covid-19 crisis.

The airline till date has carried out massive flight operations to China, Japan and Europe to bring back stranded Indians, mostly students and pilgrims.

Besides, the airline has been instrumental in repatriating foreigners to Israel, UK and Germany.

Furthermore, Air India and its subsidiary Alliance Air has reached every corner of the country to supply essential medical equipment.

