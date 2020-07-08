India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Covid-sceptic Brazilian President tests positive for diseaseÂ Â 

Covid-sceptic Brazilian President tests positive for diseaseÂ Â 
July 08
11:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BRASILIA: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who made light of the coronavirus pandemic and routinely ignored all precautions, has tested positive for the disease, reports said on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro, who repeatedly played down the risks posed by the virus which he termed “a little flu” and asserting that he would not be seriously affected by it, came out positive after undergoing the test – his fourth – on developing high fever, the BBC reported.

His report came as he urged regional governors to ease lockdowns and diluted directions on face masks. In fact, the President has frequently appeared in public events without donning a mask, including the Independence Day celebration at the US Embassy last week.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the world at 1,623,284 and 65,487, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Only the US has more cases and deaths.

Despite the rising numbers, Bolsonaro, who had argued that other kind of flu had killed more people and his country’s tropical climate would retard the spread, has argued that regional lockdowns are having a more damaging effect than the virus itself, and accused the media of spreading panic and paranoia.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    When democracy died in #India - ... - https://t.co/ROuTC9CNjp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/GTT2a4fxHI
    h J R

    - July 8, 2020, 11:16 am

    #India needs ubiquitous IoT ... - https://t.co/zu2hYTYWPk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/qzS93tc5l5
    h J R

    - July 8, 2020, 11:13 am

    ITC Ltd.â€™s Sunfeast #YiPPee! creates a d ... - https://t.co/qh6IbmQkoC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/lIykU61iNX
    h J R

    - July 8, 2020, 6:44 am

    Court grants bail to Malaysian ... - https://t.co/lTYIS0n6cq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/WN549CPLNh
    h J R

    - July 8, 2020, 6:15 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.