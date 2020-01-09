Creative residential festival in Jaisalmer

NEW DELHI: This January, culturally-rich Jaisalmer will experience a blend of curated learning and rich experiences with the first edition of ‘Reth 2020′.

The four nights and three days’ creative residential workshop from January 29 to February 2 aims to create an atmosphere for participants to dive into creative learning in a vibrant festival atmosphere, with hands on workshops during the day and live music evenings.

Reth 2020 is a blend of curated learning and rich experiences designed for beginners, students, amateurs and professionals. The festival will present eight creative residential workshops by professionals, which will draw from traditions as well as new contemporary ideas.

These include Sand Animation by Aditya Vipparthi, Sustainable Printmaking using blocks and natural dyes by Vikram Joshi, Mughal Miniature Painting by Ajay Sharma and Meenakshi Sengupta, A Portrait of Rajasthan by California-based performing artists and painter – Karl Knapp, A Touch of Folk: Folk instruments, using technology, and making music by Jeremy Nattagh, Tritha Sinha and Sawai Khan Manganiyar, Smart Filming by Karthik Ganesh and The Secrets of Independent Film Making by ‘Q’ (Qaushiq Mukherjee known for eclectic, politically charged cinema, art and music).

Laila Vaziralli and Dipankar Jojo Chaki, co-curators of Reth added, “It is our belief that the most powerful and meaningful learning experiences are created with transactional and experiential learning approaches. Cultural learning styles are greatly influenced by how a culture socialises with its young people. As a result, the transmission of culture in the form of attitudes, values, beliefs, art and skills, can be expressed as an evolving system constantly being influenced and altered over time.” IANS

