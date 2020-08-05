India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Credit for Ram Temple goes to PM Modi, says Yogi

Credit for Ram Temple goes to PM Modi, says Yogi
August 05
13:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the construction of the Ram temple was possible solely due to the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Welcoming guests after the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony, the chief minister said that the centuries-old struggle for the temple was taken to its logical conclusion by the Modi government.

“The ‘Bhumi Pujan’ will not only mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple but also ‘Ram Rajya’ as envisaged by the Prime Minister. We started the ‘Deepotsav’ programme three years ago to give the people a feel of Ram Rajya and we also worked alongside for beautification and development of Ayodhya that will now emerge as one of the most prosperous religious destinations. The Prime Minister has already earmarked projects for the Ramayana circuit,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said that due to the pandemic, very limited number of people could be invited for the ‘Bhumi Pujan’. “But I welcome all those who wanted to come and are now watching the ceremony from their homes,” he said and added that this was the beginning of a new India.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @indiatvnews: 'Bharat Ki Aastha Mey Ram Hai': PM Modi hails Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan as Golden Moment in History | 10 Points | via @Indiaâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:59 am

    Centre agrees to CBI inquiry into ... - https://t.co/iVnWFCriWs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actorsâ€¦ https://t.co/0GNeSYR6V6
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:12 am

    Credit for Ram Temple goes to PM ... - https://t.co/z6O2G3aQ0G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Ayodhyaâ€¦ https://t.co/1zoMugYkuB
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:09 am

    RT @ANI: #WATCH: Priest at #RamTemple 'Bhoomi Pujan' says, "Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from arounâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 7:08 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.