Centre agrees to CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death NEW DELHI: In a big development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Union of India has in...

Credit for Ram Temple goes to PM Modi, says Yogi LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the construction of the Ram temple was possible solely due to the efforts made by Prime...

How Much Money Indiaâ€™s Biggest Celebrities Charge Per Post on Instagram When we first downloaded Instagram, never in our wildest dreams had we thought that the platform would become an avenue for making money. And mind you, we’re talking about big,...

Kashmiris celebrate one year of the abrogation of Art. 370 HANDWARA (J&K): Rejecting Pakistan’s efforts to create a false narrative about abrogation of Article 370, hundreds of Gujjars, Bakarwals and other Kashmiri sightseers from Kupwara, Tangdhar and Handwara on Wednesday...

With 52K new cases India’s Covid tally crosses 19L-mark NEW DELHI: With 52,509 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 857 deaths in the last 24 hours, India crossed 19 lakh-mark with the total caseload standing at 19,08,254 while the total...

Poonch women overwhelm jawans as they tie rakhi SRINAGAR: Sashastra Seema Bal jawan Anil Nehvle on Monday felt as if he was among his family members at home in Maharashtra even though he was thousands of miles away...

Indian American appointed New York City health commissioner NEW YORK: Indian American doctor Dave Chokshi has been appointed New York City’s heath commissioner to lead the next phase of city’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Appointing him, Mayor Bill...

PM Modi expresses shock over explosions in Beirut NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock over massive explosions in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut that killed at least 50 people, and prayed for the bereaved families...

Russia bats for safety of its Covid-19 vaccine MOSCOW: The Russian Ministry of Defence has said that a Covid-19 vaccine that it developed in partnership with the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology appears to be...

‘Won’t let you rest on your feet’: HC to Delhi govt over Covid-19 testing NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to close the hearing on a plea seeking rapid Covid-19 testing and declaration of results in 48 hours, saying that its...

Anupam Kher: Sushant’s family and fans deserve to know the truth MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has opened up on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kher feels, after so many ups and downs, and conspiracy theories, the case should reach...

‘Exclusion of none’: Advani’s inclusive message on Bhumi Pujan eve NEW DELHI: The Ram Janmabhoomi movement’s guiding force and BJP patriarch L.K. Advani broke his silence late on Tuesday evening on the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, calling...

Ravan temple to celebrate Bhumi Puja of Ram temple GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya at noon on Wednesday, a temple dedicated to demon king Ravan will...

Talks with China remain unsatisfactory, India plans for long haul NEW DELHI: As China’s commitment for disengagement at the border in Eastern Ladakh remains unsatisfactory, India has directed its armed forces to prepare for a long haul, sources said on...

India rubbishes Pak’s new map as ‘obsession with territorial aggrandisement’ NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan, saying it is obsessed with territorial aggrandizement after the Imran Khan government issued a new political map which includes parts of Gujarat and...

India’s real GDP could have shrunk by 5% YoY in July: Report NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on the Indian economy with estimates now suggesting that the country’s real GDP may have shrunk by 5 per cent...

Worst seems to be over for Indian economy: DEA report NEW DELHI: As the country goes through phases of ‘Unlock’ and economic activities are permitted in a staggered manner, the Department of Economic Affairs’ (DEA) monthly economic report has suggested...

Pompeo, Taliban deputy leader discuss intra-Afghan talks KABUL: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar discussed the much-awaited intra-Afghan talks and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, a spokesman of...

Trump fires official over outsourcing, changing H1-B rules NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has fired the head of a major government-owned corporation for replacing American technology employees with outsourced workers and said he was changing H1-B visa...