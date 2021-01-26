Cricket Betting: Which Bookie is the Best to Bet on?

It is not easy to highlight just a single bookmaker ideal for cricket betting. Some sportsbooks offer a wider range of markets, others have more lucrative cricket promotions, etc. This is why we have decided to talk about the best sports betting operators for various aspects when it comes to betting on cricket.

In general, you will find cricket odds at any online bookmaker out there, from the likes of Bet365, Betway, and Coral to sportsbooks particularly devoted to this sport. 10Cric is a perfect example of such a website. While all of these bookies have plenty in common, they do differ from each other in several important aspects. Keep reading to find the best bookie for cricket betting, in accordance with your specific preferences. Note that the game of cricket was mostly cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but we can hope for a quick return of the popular sport in the coming months.

The best odds for cricket

To find the operator with the best cricket odds, we went for random parlays. We chose several ICC Cricket World Cup games to create the identical parlays of three different legs. Out of four parlays, the likes of 888Sports and Ladbrokes emerged victorious with the highest payouts on two of four aces apiece. BetVictor, William Hill, Ladbrokes, and 10Cric also ranked fairly high in this analysis.

The widest range of events

This is yet another very important parameter for any cricket aficionado looking to place regular wagers on his favorite sport. You obviously want to have a wide array of betting options as possible. BetVictor are the dominant force in this specific matter. They generally offer the most cricket competitions to bet on, including even the Ram Slam T20 Challenge. Distinct competitions are also well covered at NetBet, Betway, Bet365, 10Cric, and 10Bet.

The array of markets

Whether you are serious about betting or cricket or just like to place a bet every now and then, you’ll have by far the widest range of the markets at Coral. They have as many as 120 different markets to bet on for regular test cricket. It is interesting to mention that we found no more than 50 markets available for the very same match at any other sportsbook. Ladbrokes, BetVictor, and Unibet are also ranked higher than the rest of the field in regards to this parameter.

In-play betting

Bet365 is known as the kings of live betting for all sports and cricket is not an exception. If you fancy placing wagers in the midst of a cricket affair, Bet365 is your ideal option. Of course, in-play betting is also available at all of the aforementioned bookies.

Coral is probably your best call

If we sum all parameters up, Coral comes on top. They may not offer the best cricket odds, but in general, they are the best bookmaker for cricket betting.

