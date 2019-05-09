Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

CRY America holds annual gala

CRY America holds annual gala
May 09
11:32 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

PALO ALTO, California: Child Rights & You America (CRY America), a 501c3 non-profit that works towards ensuring underprivileged children their basic rights, hosted their Annual Gala Dinner in Bay Area to bring people together for the cause of children’s rights.

This year, the CRY Gala Dinner was organized in the Bay Area May 4 at the Crowne Plaza, Palo Alto. Speakers included celebrity guest Konkona Sen Sharma who joined CRY America to amplify the voices of underprivileged children, Shefali Sunderlal, President of CRY America, and Sachin Jain, who has established Vikas Samvad Samiti in Madhya Pradesh to give a new shape to media advocacy on CRY issues. The Bay area gala raised over $150,000, which will help in the process of raising a happy, healthy and creative child whose rights are protected and honored in a society that is built on respect for dignity, justice and equity for all.

India, with about 444 million children, has the world’s largest child population with every sixth child in the world referring to India as home. Although children constitute over a third of India’s population, their interests are not a top priority and their rights are violated every day. While India has made great progress economically in the last decade, its children continue to battle violations of their rights every day. Millions of children are denied their rights to education, healthcare and forced into child labor, child marriage and abuse. CRY America works with grass-root projects, communities and local government authorities to ensure children have quality education, healthcare, and protection from child labor, child marriage and issues which hinder their development.

Based in Madhya Pradesh, a large state in central India with a population of more than 75 million, Vikas Samvad Samiti (VSS) is a resource organization that partnered with CRY since 2007. The health indicators of children in India are among the worst in the world – only around half (54 per cent) of the infants in India are fully immunized. More than half the births in the country continue to remain home-births. Three out of five children are malnourished (National Family Health Survey) in India. VSS started project implementation work in 10 villages of Pohari block of Shivpuri district in April 2017 considering the critical health and nutrition issues among children of the Saharia tribal community. The health status of the people of this community is extremely poor due to malnutrition, lack of proper hygiene and illiteracy. Conducting regular growth monitoring of children identified as malnourished, facilitating “Nutri Corner” at Anganwadi centers of five villages i.e. Nonheta Khurd, Jakhnod, Sonipura, Gwalipura and Machakhurd, conducting sensitization sessions with pregnant and lactating mothers and families, and conducting training on sustainable and site appropriate agriculture were a few of the project implementation steps followed by VKS. Seed banks were started at two villages by core group members and other livelihood options like breeding of Kadaknath chicken with the help of animal husbandry department were also explored by the group.

CRY America is a Platinum-level GuideStar Exchange participant, demonstrating its commitment to transparency. With the support of over 25,153 generous donors and 2,000 committed volunteers, CRY America has impacted the lives of 695,077 children living across 3,676 villages and slums through support to 73 Projects in India and the US.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.