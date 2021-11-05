Crypto firm CrossTower celebrates Diwali at World Trade Center in NY

NEW DELHI: Global crypto exchange company CrossTower on Tuesday announced its partnership with the South Asian Engagement Forum to celebrate Diwali at the iconic World Trade Center in New York City.

For the first time in history, three-day Diwali celebrations will be held from November 2-4, showcasing a spectacular digital mural on the WTC podium and fireworks over the Hudson River.

“CrossTower is privileged to be a partner of the first ever All-American Diwali celebration, especially so soon after our expansion into India. Given that there are 2.7 million Indians in the US, this event combines the American tradition with the festival and has brought together two biggest democratic countries, the US and India, to celebrate one of the biggest festivals,” said Kapil Rathi, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CrossTower, in a statement.

This event combines the American tradition of viewing fireworks over the Hudson River with the festival of lights.

A fireworks display will take place on the Hudson and be available via livestream on Diwali Eve on November 3 at 7.30 p.m. ET, to inspire Indian Americans to engage with their neighbours, colleagues, and friends from a variety of backgrounds in engaging conversations about Diwali.

“There is no better symbol of the triumph of resiliency than the World Trade Center and we are very fortunate to be able to bring this message to all,” said Rahul Walia, Indian American founding trustee of the South Asian Engagement Foundation.

Comments

comments