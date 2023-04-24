India Post News Paper

CSK post third-highest IPL total in franchise’s history

April 24
10:00 2023
KOLKATA: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted their third-highest Indian Premier League (IPL) total and overall, the seventh-highest total in the league’s history on Sunday.

The four-time champions achieved this feat in their IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
CSK posted 235/4 in their 20 overs, which is their third-highest total in IPL. Previously, they had scored 240/5 (Against Punjab Kings in 2008 in Mohali) and 246/5 (Against Rajasthan Royals in 2010 at Chennai).

The highest-ever total in IPL history has been scored by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They scored a total of 263/5 in their 20 overs against a now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) side back in 2013, powered by Chris Gayle’s 175* in just 66 balls.

Coming to the match, CSK started well with an opening stand of 73 runs between Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 in 20 balls with two fours and three sixes) and Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls with four boundaries and three sixes). Conway brought up his fourth successive IPL fifty.

After the dismissal of the openers, came an explosive 85-run stand for the third wicket in just 34 balls between Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube. Rahane continued his cricket revival with an explosive knock of 71* in 29 balls with six fours and five sixes. Dube also smashed 50 in 21 balls, consisting of two fours and five sixes. Ravindra Jadeja (18 in eight balls) played a cameo at the end.

Kulwant Khejroliya (2/44 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma took a wicket each.

In the chase of 236, KKR seemed doomed from the start. They were reeling at 70/4 in 8.2 overs. But a 65-run stand between Jason Roy (61 in 26 balls with five fours and five sixes) and Rinku Singh offered temporary hope to KKR.

Despite Rinku’s knock of 53 in 33 balls with three fours and four sixes, KKR fell short of 49 runs of a win, finishing at 186/8 in 20 overs.

Maheesh Theekshana ended as the leading bowler for CSK with 2/32 in four overs. Tushar Deshpande also took 2/43 in his four overs. Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Singh and Mathisha Pathirana got a wicket each.

Rahane was given the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his match-winning knock.

With this win, CSK is at the top of the points table with five wins and two losses. They have a total of 10 points. KKR is in the eighth spot, having lost five of their seven games and won only two. They have a total of four points. (ANI)

