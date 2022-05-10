James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ teaser unveiled, film to release in December WASHINGTON: After facing numerous delays, the highly anticipated teaser for James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was finally unveiled by 20th Century Studios on Monday. According to Deadline, this...

Priyanka Chopra gets ‘back to work’ after welcoming her baby girl home MUMBAI: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently welcomed her newborn daughter, has resumed work as she returns to the sets of Citadel. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 39-year-old...

Tesla chief Elon Musk Twitter remark stirs speculation of India visit NEW DELHI: The speculations of Tesla chief Elon Musk visiting India in near future gained traction after his Twitter remark post got viral. The world’s richest man Elon Musk on...

IPL 2022: MI’s Jasprit Bumrah registers his career-best T20 figures NAVI MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday registered his best T20 bowling figures. The pacer achieved this feat during the IPL 2022 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, where...

Culprits won’t be spared, says Punjab CM on Mohali blast; high-level meeting today CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that police has begun an investigation into the Mohali blast stating that those who attempted to spoil the atmosphere of the...

Uber Cup 2022: India crush USA 4-1; enter quarterfinals BANGKOK: India stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing BWF Uber Cup 2022 after crushing USA 4-1 in Bangkok. In the Group D encounter, World No. 7 PV Sindhu started...

Vivek Agnihotri, Shashi Tharoor spar on Twitter over ‘The Kashmir Files’; Anupam Kher chimes in too NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the former union minister posted that ‘Kashmir Files’ film had...

Gujarat Hindus, Bangla Muslims voted on religious lines in UK local elections LONDON: Religious consolidation, prevalent in the subcontinent, was clearly evident in British politics as testified by local election results in London. British Gujarati Hindus, who subscribe to the RSS, reportedly...

Putin defends military action in Ukraine at Russia’s Victory Day parade MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday defended the country’s military action in Ukraine in his speech at a Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square on Monday. Speaking at...

Sri Lanka PM resigns, recommends all-party interim government COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who tendered his resignation on Monday, has recommended the formation of an all-party interim government in his letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Uncertainty...

Centre working holistically in healthcare: Mandaviya NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the Central Government is working holistically in the health sector with focus on preventive healthcare. The Health Minister was speaking...

Locals protest anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh NEW DELHI: Local residents of Shaheen Bagh in the national capital protested as bulldozers rolled into the area for an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC)....

Madhuri Dixit reveals secret of her success in Bollywood PANAJI: Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene revealed the secret behind her success in Bollywood when she was a struggling actor. In conversation with Tisca Chopra at Goafest 2022, Madhuri opened up...

IPL 2022: All-round, clinical CSK clinch 91-run win over DC MUMBAI: An all-round display by Chennai Super Kings, led by Devon Conway’s 87 and Moeen Ali’s 3/13 helped them seal a 91-run win over Delhi Capitals here at DY Patil...

MHA gives security clearance to Jet Airways 2.0; CEO calls it ’emotional moment’ NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently gave security clearance to the new promoters of Jet Airways to resume commercial operations in the country. The Jalan-Kalrock consortium is...

Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia, JB Pardiwala take oath as Supreme Court judges NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala as Supreme Court judges. After the...

Qatar commits to protecting rights of Indian labourers NEW DELHI: In wake of deaths and allegations of human right violations of labourers in the country since it won the bid to host FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar on...

‘Chinese confidence in Pak’s security system seriously shaken’ ISLAMABAD: There may have been no exodus of Chinese workers from Pakistan after the Karachi University attack, but they look less confident about the country’s ability to protect them, says...

Modi’s Lumbini visit gets momentum KATHMANDU: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Nepal’s Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima has gained momentum. Modi, at the invitation of...