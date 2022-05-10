India Post News Paper

Culprits won’t be spared, says Punjab CM on Mohali blast; high-level meeting today

May 10
14:09 2022
CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that police has begun an investigation into the Mohali blast stating that those who attempted to spoil the atmosphere of the state will not be spared. Mann, according to sources, has also called for a meeting at his residence today with DGP and other senior officers to seek a report on the course of action taken so far.

“Police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared,” Mann posted on Twitter in today.
On Monday night, a minor blast occurred outside the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. There was no casualty or loss of life but police said it has not ruled out a terror angle in the incident, in which they say that the attack took place from outside the building with a rocket-propelled grenade.

“A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done,” Mohali police had said on Monday.

On being asked whether it can be considered a terrorist attack, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media persons,” It can’t be ignored. We are investigating it.” (ANI)

