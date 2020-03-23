Something went wrong with the connection!

Curfew clamped in Maharashtra amid Covid-19 scare: CM

March 23
18:11 2020
MUMBAI: In the toughest measure taken to fight the coronavirus outbreak so far, the Maharashtra government has imposed curfew in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced here on Monday.

The move came a day after he declared a near-total statewide lockdown till March 31 and also implemented prohibitory orders till nagar panchayat levels to combat the spread of COVID-19 which has claimed four lives and infected another 89 in Maharashtra, the highest in India.

“The coronavirus spread is at a crucial stage. If we don’t take strong steps now, we may face a situation similar to other countries. We have been making repeated appeals, but they seem to have had no impact, so we are forced to implement curfew,” Thackeray said in an address to the people of the state.

