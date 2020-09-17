Curved Treadmill: Why Should You Need One? 

The times when people used the traditional treadmills for working out are gone. With times changing and technology advancing, a lot of new varieties of treadmills are being manufactured. Recently, the curved treadmills have gained the spotlight because of the innumerable benefits they offer.

That, however, doesn’t mean the other varieties of treadmills are any less beneficial. Every type of treadmill has its pros and cons, which makes it different from the other. If you are thinking of getting a curved treadmill on rent for your daily dose of exercise, here’s what you need to know about it in detail.

What is a curved treadmill?

Aimed to move your body naturally, a curved treadmill is a newly launched concave-shaped running device that’s non-motorized. It’s completely human powdered. Hence it requires no electricity for its operation. With its slated, curved running surface, it enables the user to propel the treadmill belt using your legs pushing your body forward as you keep repeating it. There are various reasons why you must work out on a curved treadmill. We have enlisted some of them below.

Burns calories faster

According to reports, the curved treadmills help you burn about 30% of your calories per workout. When the physiologic intensity of an average motorized treadmill was compared to that of a non-motorized one, the latter was found to render better results. Due to its high intensity, curved treadmills are ideal for high-intensity interval training. Rigorous exercise on a curved treadmill increases your need for oxygen and your heartbeat rate and, giving you faster results.

Engages more muscles

Traditional treadmills don’t ask to put much pressure on your legs, because they are motorized. In the case of a curved treadmill, you have to push it manually with your legs, thus engaging all your body muscles in the process. Here, you don’t get any switch to increase the pace of walking or running, you have to do it yourself by working out at a faster pace.

It’s safer

Curved treadmills are comparatively safer. Its rubber surface helps absorb the effect on your knees and connective tissues, keeping them safe. Thus, it prevents the parts from potential injuries, enabling you to enjoy a comfortable workout. Motorized traditional treadmills aren’t designed to absorb the shock, meaning that your knees and joints can get hurt.

No Electricity Required

As we already mentioned, these treadmills are non-motorized. It means that they are run by the user, instead of any external power source. Hence, these treadmills are cost-saving. Also, because it’s completely user-driven, it’s easier to get started. You have to get up on the machine and start to walk, gradually increasing your pace.

Rather than buying available-on-rent gym equipment, buying a curved treadmill permanently would be a better solution. We have already listed the various ways in which a user can benefit from it. This type of treadmill is versatile, environment friendly, and delivers better results in the long run.

