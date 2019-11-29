Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Cut in corporate tax rate was needed to spur investments, boost growth: CEA Subramanian

Cut in corporate tax rate was needed to spur investments, boost growth: CEA Subramanian
November 29
16:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Friday said the cut in corporate tax rate was required to boost investments as the virtual cycle that spurs growth in the economy has not been functioning as expected for the last few quarters.

For us (India) to achieve the goal of USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, and USD 10 trillion by 2030, we need to press the paddle on structural reforms, he said and explained the host of measures that the government has taken in recent times.

Economic survey released in July this year laid out strategic steps for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy with special emphasis on investment as the key driver for the economic development with consumption being the force multiplier, he said.

“Investment is important for enhancing productivity in the economy and it is productivity that eventually then improves wages, creates job, enhances exports and then the combination of all these gives the purchasing power in the hands of the consumers which is what manifests as demand.

“The anticipation of demand is what the companies use to make investments and that is how this virtual cycle goes. Over the last few quarters this virtual cycle is not moving as fast as it was when we were growing at 7 per cent plus…,” he said at the ‘India Economic Forum’ Skoch event here.

Explaining tax dynamics for corporations, he said corporate tax is first paid by a company and whatever is left as capital gains or dividends, the individuals are then taxed later.

“One of the important things to recognise is that there is double taxation… Which is why, we at the government went ahead and reduced the corporate tax rates,” Subramanian said.

The government has undertaken a number of measures to arrest growth slowdown. In September, it announced a cut in the corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent.

It also lowered the tax rate for new manufacturing companies to 15 per cent to attract new foreign direct investments. India’s economy grew at 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019-20 — the slowest pace in over six years. The second-quarter GDP number is scheduled to be announced later today.

The Chief Economic Adviser also enlisted host of other initiatives taken by the government to boost overall growth cycle including the enaction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, bringing down the 40-odd laws in labour sector into four broad categories as well as market regulator Sebi’s recent guidelines to listed companies to disclose their defaults immediately.

He said the disclosure about material and technical defaults by the companies is really important as information is what drives investment and decisions are taken on the basis of that.

Substantiating his point, he said the recent Supreme Court judgement on Essar Steel was very important. Subramanian said the current situation has provided the government an opportunity to try and bring in important structural reforms.

“I am confident that these important structural reforms that we have undertaken will definitely have an impact on investment and thereby on the other parts of the cycle,” the CEA said in his concluding remarks. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has education the potential to boost India-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Cut in corporate tax rate was needed to spur investments, boost growth: CEA Subramanian - https://t.co/MqFeWwkpYHhttps://t.co/Hx2f1vywVZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 29, 2019, 10:45 am

Why this hurry to discuss my reincarnation, asks Dalai Lama - https://t.co/yCE76TgYUG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Y641ZoqpVI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 29, 2019, 10:44 am

Suhana brilliant artiste, I hope Aryan becomes an actor too: Ananya Panday - https://t.co/20tCblbu6F Get your news… https://t.co/BNSBYmkm7g
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 29, 2019, 10:42 am

RT @ANI: Ministry of External Affairs: The inaugural meeting of India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) will be held on…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 29, 2019, 10:22 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.