Cybertruck will be Tesla’s best product ever: Musk

June 09
13:41 2022
SAN FRANCISCO: Tech billionaire Elon Musk said he believes that the upcoming Cybertruck will be the companys “best product ever”. According to Teslarati, the Cybertruck was spotted at the Moss Landing Battery System’s commissioning event in California earlier this week.

It was sporting its 30X Cold-Rolled Stainless-Steel exoskeleton and its somewhat challenging wiper blade, which has been in development for some time, along with other portions of the vehicle, which have been modified since the vehicle’s unveiling in late 2019.

The new interior images showed slight modifications to the cabin design, the report said. Along with a new dashboard design and instrument cluster, the accelerator and brake pedals were also newly-designed, and it appeared to be running a version of the new Model X software.

However, among the most noticeable alterations to the futuristic electric vehicle is a new windshield wiper, which replaces the truck’s previous unusually huge wiper arm, which was on display at Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo event in Austin, Texas, in April.

Musk was not too happy and commented on the photos on Twitter, writing: “The wiper is what troubles me most. No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex”.

In 2019, the Cybertruck made its debut. The electric pickup truck was expected to be in production by now, but the manufacturer postponed production as it battled with supply chain issues and parts shortages. The Cybertruck is not projected to start delivering until late 2023, with production slated for early next year.

