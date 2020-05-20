Some airlines start to accept bookings for June onwards travel: Sources NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 battered airline industry has started accepting ticket bookings for the travel period starting June 1, sources said on Tuesday. According to industry insiders, many airlines barring Air...

Wuhan conducts over 1mn nucleic acid tests WUHAN: Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province where the COVID-19 pandemic originated last December, has conducted more than 1 million nucleic acid tests over the past week and recorded...

Swamy asks for source after UN official criticises his Muslim ‘comment’ UNITED NATIONS: After a UN human rights official criticised BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, saying that the latters alleged statements about Muslims were “extremely alarming”, the BJP lawmaker sought...

Cyclone Amphan: Heavy rain, strong winds in coastal Odisha BHUBANESHWAR: The Odisha government has evacuated over 1.37 lakh people to safer places as extremely severe cyclone Amphan hurtled towards the coast triggering heavy rain and strong wind on Wednesday...

Global coronavirus cases surpass 4.8 mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 4.8 million, while the death toll surpassed 323,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Wednesday morning,...

Tripura scientist makes robot to take care of Corona patients AGARTALA: A scientist of Tripura University has made a robot from locally available and scrap materials to assist the front-line health workers, including doctors, to take care of the coronavirus...

COVID-19: Total tally in India mounts to 1,06,750, death toll 3,303 NEW DELHI: With 5,611 new novel coronavirus cases and 140 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total tally of such infections in India stood at 1,06,750 on Wednesday,...

The Digital Gaming Market in India One of the biggest industries in the world today is online gaming. Since the early days of the internet, large markets like the US and the UK have seen a...

Kevin Pietersen hated to play practice matches Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen has made the shocking revelations in a recent interview to Betway as he said that he hates to play practice games or warm-up matches. The...

Build Power in your Muscles: Ayush Kumra Hey again! Welcome to the day-11 of our 15 Days 15 Ways program. In todayâ€™s article, weâ€™ll be talking about another new concept of building muscles i.e. Supersets. For those...

No immediate reaction to Trump’s letter: WHO spokesperson GENEVA: A spokeswoman for the World Health Organisation said the UN health agency doesn’t have an immediate reaction to a letter from US President Donald Trump that listed his complaints against...

Indian govt will soon take decision on OCI visa issue: Minister WASHINGTON: In a bid to allay fears of the OCI card holders over the temporary suspension of their long-term visas, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has...